UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Infinix Note 8 – Revamping The Smartphone Experience!

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 02:53 PM

Infinix Note 8 – Revamping the smartphone experience!

Infinix is renowned in Pakistan for bringing the latest technology for the masses and it’s all set to release its latest offering, the Infinix Note 8

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th November, 2020) Infinix is renowned in Pakistan for bringing the latest technology for the masses and it’s all set to release its latest offering, the Infinix Note 8. Owning up to its predecessor Note 7, the Note 8 an upcoming device offers Pakistan’s first 64MP quad rear cameras, supports ultra-night mode and steady video recording expected under 30k price range. It's an incredible phone inside out with 6.95” dual Infinity-O HD + display. Powered by an upgraded MediaTek Helio G80 chipset that makes device incredibly fast and provides a smooth performance which is known for power gaming with improved ANTUTU ranking.

The phone is surely going to demonstrate superior gaming performance in heavier games like PUBG, Call of Duty and Asphalt to name a few. Infinix Note 8’s AI based power management leads to even longer gameplay. It has 6GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. The other amazing feature is split screen with one-hand mode which enables multi-tasking.


The upcoming Infinix Note 8 has 64MP quad ultra HD camera that supports ultra-night mode and steady video recording which you can zoom up to 6X with crystal clear clarity. The new device also has 16MP front punch hole dual selfie camera which supports Eye focus and AI beauty recording mode. It has also improved AI document mode 2.0, faster debris removal technology.
Moving forward, the new device has 5200 mAh powerful battery with unique power marathon technology to enhance battery performance. Which stays up to 45 hours call talk time, 141 hours music playback time, 1347 hours standby time and most important 17 hours gaming time. Isn’t amazing??? Not only this but, It supports super charge technology of 18W with type C and has Dual charge engine, 8 degree lower temperature during charging than last generation.
Who is excited for this upcoming Infinix Note 8 device? The company has yet to release the further information later. Stay tuned for more updates we will be revealing soon!!

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Music Company Marathon Split Price Superior National University All

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of the Permanent ..

44 seconds ago

Dodon Congratulates Sandu on Election But Remarks ..

9 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto says his Gilgit-Baltistan election ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Maintains Contact With Trump Administration ..

9 minutes ago

Elderly woman killed by neighbour

11 minutes ago

PTI workers hold meeting for preparation of Rashak ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.