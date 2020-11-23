UrduPoint.com
Infinix Note 8 With 64MP Camera Is Up For Grab, Pre-Order On Daraz Now

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 12:56 PM

Infinix Note 8 with 64MP camera is up For Grab, Pre-Order on Daraz Now

Infinix the leading smartphone brand of Pakistan has now opened up pre-orders for the highly-anticipated Note 8 serie

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th November, 2020) Infinix the leading smartphone brand of Pakistan has now opened up pre-orders for the highly-anticipated Note 8 series. The Infinix Note 8 and Note 8i is exclusively available for pre-order from Daraz for Rs. 29,999with a free sports Bluetooth earphones as a gift from Infinix on every pre-order with Note 8.

After the successful launch of the Note 7 series earlier this year, the smartphone company bumped up its predecessor's specs to launch this new addition in the Note family. The Note 8 is equipped with 64MP quad-camera set-upa 16 MP Selfie camera and a portrait lens next to it to capture every precious moment anytime, anywhere. Infinix Note 8 series is powered by the MediaTekHelio G80 chipset for smooth gaming experience. Note 8 series is equipped with6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage to store more ultra HD quality pictures and videos.

Not only this, Note 8 is backed by a 5,200 mAh battery that charges at a super-fast speed of 18W with type-C.The phone runs an Android 10 and has a 6.95″ HD+ dual infinity-O displaywith immensely slim bezels to enhance better viewing experience.
The second variant from the Note 8 series, the Infinix Note 8i, also powered by the MediaTekHelio G80 chipset. As for the camera set-up, the Note 8i boasts an 8MP primary selfie camera and a quad-camera set-up at the back with a 48MP primary lens.
The mid-to-high range Note series from Infinix has garnered a lot of positive feedback from the consumers, making it one of the best sellers from the smartphone brand. With the pre-orders opening from today, log on to Daraz to book your new device and avail goodies worth Rs. 1400 from Infinix Pakistan.

