Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store In Karachi In A Grand Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020) Infinix Pakistan has opened an advanced and innovative experience store in the metropolitan hub of the country, Karachi, with a grand opening ceremony. The flagship venue is located at Abdullah Haroon Road, Saddar, and is the first experience store of the premium smartphone brand in the country.

The inauguration of the experience store was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting, and cake-cutting ceremony on 24th October and was attended by Syed Muhammad Owais, the Marketing Manager and Shahzeb Ather, the Regional Sales Manager of Infinix Pakistan, among others. The flagship store is envisaged to enhance the buying experience of the customers by providing a new and interactive environment.

“The launch of this experience store is to offer a distinct experience to our customers in an offline retail space.

These stores are a space to offer customers a place to discover and experience new products and technologies, and get after-sales support,” commented Mr. Joe Hu, the CEO of Infinix Pakistan on the launch of the experience store.

The experience zone will have interactive spaces where customers view and compare features of Infinix smartphones that will complement the phone buying experience. There will also be Infinix official salesperson to answer any product-related questions and take care of after-sales service requests for the customers.

Infinix is currently operating as one of the top midrange smartphone brands in Pakistan and continues to take steps to enhance user experience with such launches.

More Stories From Technology

