Infinix Partners Up With Daraz To Bring Exclusive Discount For Daraz Mobile Week

Fri 12th June 2020

Infinix, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand known for its innovative and state-of-the-art devices has partnered up with Daraz to bring exclusive discount offers at the Daraz Mobile Week, starting from 15th June till the 21st June

With these bundle offers, customers can avail up to 4000 PKR discounts on Infinix’s all-new smartphones including the Infinix Note 7, Infinix Note 7 Lite, and the Infinix Hot 9.
The best-selling smartphones from the brand will be available with exclusive discounts and free shipping for consumers to enjoy the Infinix experience in exciting prices.

The exclusive bundles for flash sales include the Infinix Note 7 with Wireless Earphones XE06 at a discounted price of Rs.30, 599 with free shipping, and the Infinix Note 7 Lite with XE09 Wireless earphones Rs.

22, 999 and free shipping.
“At Infinix, we believe in staying true to our brand’s mission to present our consumers with the best devices in attractive prices.

The partnership with Daraz is another step towards this mission, and we hope our consumers can enjoy the cutting-edge experience with our latest devices at discounted rates,” said Mr. Joe Hu, CEO of Infinix Pakistan.
Infinix makes some of the best smartphones in the world catering to all lifestyles.

Committed to building cutting-edge technology and fashionably designed dynamic mobile devices, Infinix creates globally-focused intelligent life experiences through a merging of fashion and technology.

