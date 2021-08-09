Infinix partners with Daraz for Independence Day sale!

Infinix, the leading smartphone brand of Pakistan has partnered with Daraz for their Independence Day Sale. The duration of the Independence Day Sale is one week i.e., from 7th Aug – 14th Aug, 2021

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th Aug, 2021) Infinix, the leading smartphone brand of Pakistan has partnered with Daraz for their Independence Day Sale. The duration of the Independence Day Sale is one week i.e., from 7th Aug – 14th Aug, 2021. Through this partnership Infinix customers shopping through Daraz can avail amazing gifts and discount during this week from Infinix Daraz Flagship Store. The featured models of smartphones which are available on Daraz are: Note 10 Pro (8GB/128GB), Note 10 (6GB/128GB), and Hot 10 Play (4GB/64GB).

The idea of this partnership is to provide the best quality and authentic products to all the customers. Fans can avail discounts up to 2500 PKR on all Infinix products available on the Infinix Daraz Flagship Store. Also, some amazing bank discount deals are available for the customers of Daraz on this activity.

They can shop and get exciting giveaways through Infinix by just participating in the Daraz Activities.

During this Sale Infinix fans will be able to get amazing smartphones of their own choice. The featured models of smartphones which are available on Daraz are: Infinix Note 10 Pro with flagship MediaTek Helion G95 along with 90Hz display, the amazing mid-range gaming killer Infinix Note 10 powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and Hot 10 Play which carries massive 6000 mAh battery. The products which are in access through the Infinix Daraz Flagship Store are 100% authentic and good in quality. Starting from 7th August,2021 the Daraz Independence Day Sale is going to last till the 14th August,2021.