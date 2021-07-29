Infinix partners with Free Fire to encourage Esports in Pakistan

Infinix, a leading smartphones brand has partnered with ‘Free Fire’ – a globally popular digital gaming platform

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th July, 2021) Infinix, a leading smartphones brand has partnered with ‘Free Fire’ – a globally popular digital gaming platform. This resourceful collaboration will promote Esports among the Pakistani youth, as the youngsters around the world are passionately engaging in this thrilling new entertainment activity. Esports is now creating great socio-economic opportunities for people all over the world as smartphones and digital infotainment are becoming more mainstream in our lifestyles.

Together the two highly innovative enterprises - Infinix and ‘Free Fire’ will be orchestrating Season-2 of Pakistan’s biggest Esports tournament - ‘Free Fire Pakistan League’ (FFPL). A prize pool of 10 million Rupees is promised for winning this exhilarating contest, while the winning team will also get an opportunity to compete in the ‘Garena Free Fire World Series’, which is being held in Mexico, starting from 26th of July, 2021. The FFPL Season-2 provides a platform for young gamers to gain their recognition, also more than 500 highly skilled teams will be competing from 6 different cities: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, and Faisalabad.

36 teams will register for the tournament. The tournament is divided into 4 stages, concluding with the Grand Finale on the 10th of October 2021.

Talking about this valuable partnership between Infinix and Free Fire, the CEO, Infinix Pakistan - Mr. Joe Hu expressed this gratitude and stated that: “Through such technological alliances, Infinix aims to encourage Pakistan’s brilliant new-generation to come forward and showcase their creative skills. Its key objective is to bring Esports to Pakistan while identifying and nurturing their extraordinary abilities.”

This social initiative will go a long way in developing and rewarding the competitive spirit, inherent among the Pakistani population, while also ensuring the proliferation of the most advanced technologies all over the country. Free Fire has established this fascinating platform to motivate the gamers and create inspirational experiences for encouragement to compete globally, prove their mettle, achieve greater success, and make their nation proud. Tournaments like FFPL are helping to create a softer image of Pakistan, as a globally competitive and progressive society. While competitive engagements build more confidence, enabling the youth to explore their potential with a positive attitude