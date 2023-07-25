Infinix partners with JBL for Pakistan’s first All-Round FastCharge smartphones: Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series!

Infinix partners with JBL for the highly anticipated Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25 July, 2023) Infinix today announces its new collaboration with JBL, enabling a cinematic sound experience for the upcoming Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series featuring Pakistan’s first All-Round FastCharge smartphones. Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series incorporates advanced audio engineered by JBL for a distortion-free volume and a deeper bass enhancing the overall audio experience. This technological breakthrough demonstrates Infinix’s and JBL’s commitment to introduce innovative products with superior sound quality.

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series aids a cinematic sound experience via dual stereo speakers idle for watching movies, listening to music, or playing games. The audio software processing within the NOTE 30 Pro series was tuned to deliver JBL’s signature sound featuring well-balanced mid-tones, rich bass, stereo sound and less distortion. In short, Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series stand tall when it comes to enhancing overall user experience be it through All-Round Fast Charge Technology or by delivering superior sound quality.

Infinix CEO, Mr Simon Feng, while expressing his views on this collaboration said: "Infinix NOTE 30 series envisions to bring innovative changes in smartphone technology across Pakistan.

Our collaboration with JBL not only aligns with this aim but also strengthens our mission to provide the best experience to users’’

On the other hand, Roumu Hu, Vice President and General Manager, JBL highlighted, ‘’We are extremely proud to collaborate with the Infinix team to deliver superior audio for Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series. Infinix is committed to enhance audio excellence in their mobile devices with this collaboration. Rooted in a shared passion to bring technological advancements and enhance customer experience, we will continue to work together further for product development.”

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series features All- Round FastCharge technology for the first time in Pakistan offering both wired and wireless charging solution which is fast, convenient, safe and flexible. Infinix NOTE 30 Pro is equipped with a 68W All-Round Fast Charger whereas Infinix NOTE 30 will be featuring a 45W All-Round Fast Charge solution.

Users can look forward to an upgraded audio experience in Infinix's NOTE 30 Pro Series, thanks to this exciting new collaboration with JBL. It’s better to stay tuned for more information on the release date and to know more about the series.