UrduPoint.com

Infinix Pledges Restoration Of Flood Affected Areas Via Infinix Flood-Relief Drive!

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 05:48 PM

Infinix pledges restoration of flood affected areas via Infinix Flood-Relief Drive!

Floods across the country have caused 1400 deaths till now and to cater the damage being caused; Infinix is providing urgent support for the restoration of flood affected areas

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022) Floods across the country have caused 1400 deaths till now and to cater the damage being caused; Infinix is providing urgent support for the restoration of flood affected areas. Contributing towards the sustainability of the nation, Infinix Flood-Relief Drive has donated Rs. 5 million for responding to this catastrophe on a crucial basis. Through this initiative, Infinix will also be taking further steps in future to ensure immediate and appropriate help for the flood victims.

Infinix Flood Relief Drive is currently providing food, shelter, hygienic products, mosquito repellents and medical aid to flood victims in order to overcome this natural calamity and its resulting challenges. It also aims to reach out to the flood-rehabilitation centers soon, in order to understand the ongoing needs better.

The CEO of Infinix Mr.Joe Hu expressed his views saying: “Infinix is fully committed to contribute for rehabilitating millions of flood-victims, in the aftermath of the debilitating floods. We at Infinix suggest that everyone must donate for the wellbeing of our unfortunate brethren, who are suffering due to a historic national disaster and this humanitarian effort must not stop till the nation gets back on a progressive trajectory’’

Five Million Rupees of initial donation from Infinix has already been released for catering the needs of flood victims, while its official distributor ‘’Innovi’’ also supports this humanitarian initiative.

‘’We are standing in solidarity with the flood victims so that we can prosper together as a nation once again’’; said Mr. Zeeshan Mianoor CEO Inovi Telecom.

Millions of properties, crops, livestock and infrastructure have been destroyed, leaving more than 20 million people without food, shelter and income. Through Infinix Flood-Relief Drive and as an accountable global enterprise, Infinix also aims to inspire the global community for ensuring environmental-sustainability, as fighting ‘Climate-Change’ is a collective responsibility for everyone.

Related Topics

Flood Enterprise From Million

Recent Stories

PM to present today Pakistan's case on issues of i ..

PM to present today Pakistan's case on issues of immediate attention during UNGA ..

1 minute ago
 Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a Dis ..

Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a District' program

25 minutes ago
 Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional securit ..

Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional security

36 minutes ago
 SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orph ..

SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orphan girl

55 minutes ago
 Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I mat ..

Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I match against England

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.