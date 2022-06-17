Infinix premium phone NOTE 12 VIP is now available for order

Infinix, the leading smartphone brand of Pakistan has announced the online sales of its new premium phone NOTE 12 VIP which starts today

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022) Infinix, the leading smartphone brand of Pakistan has announced the online sales of its new premium phone NOTE 12 VIP which starts today. It will be available on Daraz and Xpark from 13th June to 19th June 2022 on special discount of up to Rs.2500. This highly anticipated phone comes with a price tag of 55,999 PKR/-. Now there won’t be an issue of battery drainage as Infinix NOTE 12 VIP offers a 120W super-fast charging which charges your phone in just 17 minutes.

Unveiling the company’s most premium smartphone model of the NOTE Series in Pakistan, Mr. Joe Hue, CEO of Infinix Pakistan, stated, “We are excited for the launch of the NOTE 12 VIP – a first of its kind smartphone by Infinix that had been years in the making. Infinix has once again pioneered the industry norms by offering the most premium devices equipped with cutting-edge technology and trendy design elements to its valued users across the globe.”

The Infinix NOTE 12 VIP is the thinnest phone of Infinix which has an ultra-sleek design that goes with the user’s daily requirements. It also showcases a large 6.7-inch FHD+ 1080*2460 ultra-smooth 120Hz display. In addition to being integrated with a MediaTek Helio G96 processor which gives a real smooth screen time, the NOTE 12 VIP has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz.

This ensures superior performance of the NOTE 12 VIP and gives users a smooth experience and a quicker response to touch input when browsing web pages, scrolling through social media, or playing action-packed games.

The NOTE 12 VIP features a crisp 108MP main camera, a 13MP portrait camera and a 2MP virtual camera. It allows users to capture high-quality photos without getting blurred. The front camera is 16MP with Dual Flash Light coupled with enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) shooting technology that makes users look flattering in all angles and lighting conditions.

Infinix is committed to bringing its high-quality smartphone experience, by prioritizing ease, innovation, and affordability in all of its tailored devices. So hurry up and get yourselves All Geared Up with the new Infinix NOTE 12 VIP now !



Pricing and Availability

The NOTE 12 VIP is now available in Cayenne Grey and Force Black in 256GB in Rs. 55,999 on Daraz and Xpark starting. Customers can avail special discounts of up to Rs.2500 started from 13th June.