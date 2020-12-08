Infinix proudly announced to extend its partnership with Bank Alfalah for NOTE 8 series

On the success of the previous partnership, Infinix and Bank Alfalah have extended their collaborationto provide their customers newly launched NOTE 8 series in installments

Infinix is going the extra mile to make premium quality smartphones easily accessible for everyone. Both companies are pleased to announce another mobile week campaign going live from today during which customers can find installment plans for “talk of the town” NOTE 8 and 8i.



Key benefits of this installment mobile campaign are 0% markup, secure payments with Bank Alfalah credit card, and 100% original products. Customers can visit the Alfa Mall official website to learn more about installment plans.

This newly launched smartphone NOTE 8 is already in limelight because of its Ultra speedy G80 processor and seamless 64 MP camera.

On this occasion, Mr. Joe Hu, the CEO of Infinix Pakistan express his delight and said

“Infinix's core vision is to always make the latest technologies accessible to its customers with more ease.

By extending this collaboration Infinix and Bank Alfalah looks forward to solidifying a long-term win-win relationship ahead”

Infinix has already attained a milestone in a very short time by bringing the most fashionable, budget-friendly, and premium quality phones for its customers globally and locally.