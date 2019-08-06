UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Infinix S4 Beats The Competition By A Mile - Offers Spectacular Specs For PKR 22,999 Only

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:24 PM

Infinix S4 Beats The Competition By A Mile - Offers Spectacular Specs for PKR 22,999 Only

Infinix S4 is the only smartphone in Pakistan that offers 4GBs of RAM and 32 MP selfie cam for the price

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th August, 2019) Infinix recently introduced their new smartphone called the “Infinix S4”. With the S4, they set an entirely new standard in the budget segment of Pakistani market by offering triple camera, a whopping 32 MP selfie camera, 4 gigs of RAM, plenty of storage and a gorgeous design. That is the reason the Infinix S4 got sold out entirely on Daraz on the very first day of their online sale, due to huge demand.

The Infinix S4’s topmost feature is its superb 32MP selfie camera, capable of taking splendid selfies at any lighting conditions. You wouldn’t realize that a phone that costs on PKR 22,999 is capable of taking selfies so rich in colors and are so vibrant that will blow your mind. With that feature alone, the S4 takes away the competition by a mile when compared to brands like Samsung, Tecno, Vivo and Realme in the same price segment.

In the price segment similar to the Infinix S4, you’d find the Samsung’s A20, Tecno’sCamon i4, Realme 3 and Vivo’s Y17. To better understand why the S4 is the only choice if you want the best value for PKR 22,999, the table of the specifications of each device along with their market prices is given below.

Brands

Infinix

SAMSUNG

TECNO

REALME 3

VIVO

Model

S4 (6GB+64GB)

A20

CAMON I4(4GB+64GB)

REALME 3(3GB+32GB)

Y17

RRP（PRR

22,999

29999

25999

22999

36999

Network

4G

4G

4G

4G

4G

OS

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie

Sim Card

Triple Slot

Dual Sim

Dual Sim

Dual Sim

Dual Sim

CPU

Octa core 2.

0GHz MTK Helio P22

Exynos 7884 Octa core 1.6GHz

MT6761 Octa Core 2.0 GHz

MTK Helio P70 2.1GHz Octa core

MTK6765 Octa core 2.3GHz+1.8GHz

RAM

4GB

3GB

4GB

3GB

4Gb

ROM

64GB

32GB

64Gb

32GB

128GB

Screen Size

6.2" Waterdrop Screen

6.4" waterdrop

6.2 Inch Dot Notch Display

6.2" waterdrop

6.4 Inch waterdrop

Resolution

1520 x 720 Pixels (276PPi)

720 x 1520 pixels (268PPi)

720 x 1520 Pixels (271PPi)

720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)

720 x 1544(268PPi)

Screen Type

IPS LCD

Amoled

IpsLcd

IpsLcd

IpsLcd

Back Camera

13MP+8MP+2MP

13MP+5MP

13MP+8MP+2Mp

13MP+2MP

13MP+8MP+2MP

Front Camera

32MP

8MP

16MP

13MP

20MP

Finger print

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Face ID

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Battery

4000mAh

4000mAh

3400mAh

4230 MAh

5000mAh

Related Topics

Pakistan Budget Sale Same Price Pakistani Rupee Samsung Market Best

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

10 minutes ago

Guinea-Bissau PM, ADFD Director-General discuss co ..

10 minutes ago

UAE Federation Library&#039;s digital content laun ..

25 minutes ago

Action against illegal cattle markets

1 minute ago

Russian Communist Party to Rally in Support of Fai ..

1 minute ago

Govt ready to handover affairs of Islamabad Dry ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.