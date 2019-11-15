Infinix S5, Is it Worth All Your Attention?

Infinix S5 has become the hot favorite topic in Pakistan’s cluttered smartphone market. The phone is the latest addition to the popular S “Selfie” series and looks promising

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019) Infinix S5 has become the hot favorite topic in Pakistan’s cluttered smartphone market. The phone is the latest addition to the popular S “Selfie” series and looks promising. The phone features a 32MP In-display selfie camera, 6.6” punch hole display,quad rear camera and crystal feather pattern on the back, all making it the talk of the town. But is it really worth all your attention? Let’s find out

As the S series is focused on capturing quality selfies, we will start with the 32MP In-display selfie camera. Users will find a small dot in the display housing the 32mp camera lens. Infinix S4, the predecessor of Infinix S5, also offers the same level of megapixels however with S5, Infinix has taken the selfie game to a whole new level. The 32MP In-display selfie camera of S5 comes with 4-in-1 super pixel technology that combines 4 pixels at once to create a larger pixel that produces a sharp high quality final image. Also with the new HDR+ mode support, you can capture all the minor details clearly placed in the background and the foreground with vibrant color combinations. Users will also find Professional beautification mode to make their picture look delicate and more natural. This AI beautification function allow users to adjust the settings according to their needs, they can adjust smooth skin / slim face / skin color / enlarge eyes, to get the perfect selfie.

Moving to the display, Infinix S5 comes with a big 6.6” punch hole display. With the punch hole technology, users get more screen for displaying the pictures, movies and even when gaming. The punch hole is located on the upper left corner that makes it easier when taking selfies. With this display, users can enjoy a massive 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, 2.7% more than its predecessor, Infinix S4. This technology takes the viewing experience to a whole new level, allowing users to fully enjoy an uninterrupted bezel-less experience.

On the back, users will find a quad camera setup of 16MP+5MP+2MP+QVGA. In this quad camera setup, users can find options like wide angle and macro shot allowing them to capture most of the scenes visible to human eye. In dim light conditions or dark environment, users can easily capture clear pictures. S5 comes with AI scene recognition feature which adjusts the parameters to match perfectly with the scenes. In simple words, with S5 in hand, anyone can become a professional photographer. S5 will be the first phone in its price range to offer quad rear cameras.

Talking about the brand’s approach to the design on this new device, S5 comes with a simple yet elegant design approach. The brand is calling it crystal feather pattern design. The Multi-color design of Infinix S5 aims to offer users more choices to choose from. The phone will be available in Nebula Black, Violet and Quetzal Cyan color. The overall design adds a premium touch to the device.

Apart from the main features mentioned above, S5 is powered by a 4000mAh Battery and for better security the phone features both fingerprint and face id. The phone runs on the latest android version 9.0 with Infinix UI XOS version 5.5. S5 will come in three variants, S5 lite equipped with triple rear camera and 16MP In-display selfie camera, S5 4+64GB featuring quad rear camera and 32MP In-display selfie camera and S5 6+128GBboasting quad rear camera with 32MP In-display selfie camera. So get ready to grab yours and stand out from the crowd.

The phone definitely stands out with its 32MP In-display selfie camera, 6.6” punch hole display, quad rear camera set up and exquisite crystal feather pattern. With such high-end features, the phone is definitely worthy of all your attention.