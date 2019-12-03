Infinix S5 Is Selling Like Hotcakes, “Picture Clear Hai”

If you want to judge the success of a phone, look at the sales it makes Lahore (Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019) If you want to judge the success of a phone, look at the sales it makes. We are totally astounded to see the rapid sale success made by Infinix S5, a recently launched phone by Infinix. Right after Infinix S5 was put on Daraz, the biggest online shopping platform in Pakistan, the stock sold out only in a few hours. The speed of selling tells the success of the new addition to the Infinix family “Picture Clear Hai”. With its extraordinary features and stylistic semblance, Infinix S5 is trending in the market with a remarkable prominence. Due to its excellent camera quality, it is helping V-loggers and bloggers flourishing in their respective fields. Embedded with a 32 MP In-display selfieCamera with HDR+ Backlit selfie support and on the rear, equipped with quad AIcamera of 16MP and features like Wide angle, macro shots, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Infinix is competing with all the high-end smartphones in a price range that is unbelievably judicious. In today’s time, it has become a necessity to stay fashionably upgraded all the time. Infinix S5, with its attractive 6.6” punch-hole display, quirky shades and 3 variants is grabbing the attention of the celebrities as well. Sana Javed, IrfanJunejo, Abdullah Qureshi and Zara Peerzada were also spotted using this brand-new edition. A normal mobile phone user will only look at the phone appearance and the camera, but to know the real results of a phone, people always refer to technology lovers and tech-gurus. InfinixS5 has received a lot of admiration from these tech-savvies after they reviewed the phone. They also seem to love what Infinix offers at a very competitive price range. Below are there comments on Infinix S5 after using it for more than a month.

0001pt;">

The reason for the phone to make such a huge sale is its price and the features it offers. People are tired of paying heft money for phones that do not even live up to the basic standards of being called an average phone. From good battery time to great picture quality to a reasonable price; it has become people’s favorite in no time and has been branded as a complete package.

Another feature that has attracted the users is the storage capacity it offers.Infinix S5 is available in three variants, S5 Lite, S5 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and S5 6GB RAM+128GB ROM. Just imagine the amount of things you can do with this storage capacity. A beautiful camera to click unlimited beautiful pictures.

If we comment on the appearance of the phone, its magnificent three colors nebula black, violet and quetzal cyan, all giving it a rich look. All these facilities coming with an extremely competitive price have made this phone the hot selling out of all the recently launched phones.

Infinix S5 Lite has been launched on 1st December for Rs. 20,999 and available on online and offline platforms. Attached below are its specifications