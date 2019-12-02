Infinix S5 Lite, Newest addition to the S5 Series launched

Only few days after launching the most anticipated smartphone, S5 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB ROM, leading smartphone brand Infinix has increased S5 portfolio with the addition of a new variant, Infinix S5 Lite

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019) Only few days after launching the most anticipated smartphone, S5 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB ROM, leading smartphone brand Infinix has increased S5 portfolio with the addition of a new variant, Infinix S5 Lite.Equipped with a big 6.6” HD+ punch holedisplay with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, Infinix S5 lite can be purchased online as well as offline for Rs. 20,999.

Infinix S5 liteboastsa 6.6” punch holedisplayallowing users to enjoy a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5%. With this screen-to-body ratio, users will get more screen to work on and will get the ultimate viewing experience. On the top left of the display, users can find a small dot housing the 16MP In-display selfie camera.

For users to enjoy smooth and seamless smartphone experience, Infinix S5 Lite packs 4GB of Ram. With such capacity, users can smoothly operate multiple applications. To put a cherry on top, the device offers 64GB ROM enabling users to download multiple applications and store numerous amount of images and videos with their loved ones.

The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 with XOS 5.5 skin on top. Users can find fingerprint and face ID security mechanisms. On the back, Infinix S5 Lite packs 16MP AI triple rear camera. Infinix S5 Lite is powered by a big 4000mAh supported by AI power reduction to extend the battery life up to 3 days. The phone is available in three amazing colors namely Quetzal Cyan, Midnight Black and violet.

Joe Hu, the country head for Infinix Pakistan commented on the launch of this new variant, “We have received a good response for our S5 series from the people of Pakistan.

From powerful selfie camera to latest technology such as punch hole, users can find all in our latest S5 series. Today we launch S5 Lite packing almost similar specs in terms of design and performance but at a lesser price. He further added, “At Infinix we recognize the importance of consumer’s and we always live up to their expectations by delivering them what they want and we hope consumer’s will enjoy this new variant as it offers them all the essential must have features in today’s advanced era”.

S series from Infinixis globally known for delivering smartphones with exceptional selfie camera. To experience the phone first hand make sure to get it upon its release.

S5 Lite specifications:

