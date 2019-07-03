Infinix Smart 3 Plus –Best selling smartphone, captures above 68% market share

Infinix Smart 3 Plus has captured more than 68% of the sales in the 15,000 to 18,000 price category in Pakistan as per monthly market surveys.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd July, 2019) The Smart 3 Plus is a triple camera smartphone that made waves in the county when it was launched earlier this year.

Equipped with triple rear camera, 6.2” Water drop display and a powerful battery Infinix made the Smart 3 Plus a highly desirable device for an affordable price of Rs.16,999. The Smart 3 Plus has received great reviews since its launch, both by professional tech gurus and ordinary consumers. Recent market survey unveiled that the Smart 3 Plus is leading in the 15,000 to 18,000 PKR price category. The phone in fact has captured 68% of the market share in thisprice band - making it the most demanded phone by customers. In light of the recent hike in the dollar, the price of most items especially luxury goods such as smartphones are being escalated. However Infinix is taking a powerful step of not raising the price of the Smart 3 Plus. It will continue to be sold at PKR 16,999 regardless of the economic challenges gripping Pakistan, especially with the recent hike in dollar exchange rate. Infinix recently mentioned that they are committed to itscustomers and they will not let the inflation obstruct the costumers buying capacity.

The brand reiterated that it will stick to its commitment of offering state of the art technology at budget rates. Joe Hu, the country manager for Infinix Pakistan spoke about the Smart 3 Plus and Infinix’s role in the year ahead. He stated “The people in Pakistan really love our Smart 3 Plus phone and we are excited to announce that this product is number 1 in the country in the respective category”. He further added “At Infinix we recognize the consumers financial limitations and so by maintaining the same price for the Smart 3 Plus we hope to empower the costumers and help them tofulfill their wishes”. Infinix is one of the exclusive brands in the country that has launched budget smartphones with triple camera options. By being sensitive to the needs of its customers, Infinix has takenan impactful action which will definitely help it to thrive in the long run. Infinix’s star product, the Smart 3 Plus, is expected to continue being the consumers leading choice for a smartphone below the 20K range category. The entire team of Infinix is very excited for the future and are thankful to the consumers who have led the Smart 3 Plus to itsphenomenal success.