Infinix teams up with BNU to bring the best photographer with Infinix NOTE 10 Pro!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st April, 2021) Infinix, the No. 1 selling smartphone brand of Pakistan in collaboration with BNU has brought exciting photography competition to empower youth.

Ambitious and fresh photographers are participating to show their photography talent by taking pictures on newly launched Infinix NOTE 10 Pro. The event started on 27th May, 2021 with the participants presenting a real time photography experience to everyone.



The competition allocates 4 days to voting for the best photographer and it spreads between 27th May,2021 to 19th June,2021. After the public voting has ended, the winners will be getting exciting gifts on 19th June, 2021.The participants will be free to choose between any lense, filter or camera mode of Infinix NOTE 10 Pro thereby reflecting their expertise.

NOTE 10 Pro allows a lot of room for fun and experiment with it’s 64 MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide and 2 MP depth camera.

Infinix encourages youngsters to join the competition as it’s going to be a fun learning experience for both the parties.

The CEO of Infinix, Mr. Joe Hu said; “These events will help bring the Infinix community together and we shall get to learn from our community”.

In order to stay updated about the details of the competition, one should keep an eye on Infinix social media pages.

The event will be insightful for the Infinix lovers as they will witness the wonders of Note 10 Pro’s 64MP camera in detail. Infinix NOTE 10 Pro is available online and offline at the price of Rs. 29,999 for a limited time with a free gift of Infinix Bluetooth Earbuds.