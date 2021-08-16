UrduPoint.com

Infinix To Debut Its Premium Laptop Series X1 Soon In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Infinix to debut its premium Laptop series X1 soon in Pakistan

Infinix the leading smartphone brand of Pakistan seems to have big plans for the second half of this year with new products expected

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021) Infinix the leading smartphone brand of Pakistan seems to have big plans for the second half of this year with new products expected. Infinix may enter another new category in Pakistan this year with the launch of INBook X1 which was recently launched in global markets. The premium laptop comes with Intel 10th gen CPUs and 1080p IPS display combining a stylish, thin and lightweight design with ultimate performance. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date.

Leveraging deep understanding of consumers in the smartphone space, company is thrilled to enter a new era by launching first laptop series.

Its debutant INBook X1 already looking like a much stronger contender initially as anticipated. The Infinix INBook X1 is the company's first ever laptop. INBook will be available in three variants Core i3-1005G1, Core i5-1035G1 and Core i7-1065G7
The INBook X1 laptop will come with a superfast PCIe SSD in either 256 GB or 512 GB versions depending on the configuration that you choose. Through the INBook X1 series, Infinix aims to deliver a bespoke device with industry-leading capabilities to meet the growing demand of customer needs today. The INBook X1 will make its debut in Pakistan by the end of this month.

