Infinix To Launch 64MP Quad Camera Phone In Collaboration With Sony

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 02:04 PM

Infinix To Launch 64MP Quad Camera Phone in Collaboration With Sony

If you are a tech freak like us, we have got some excellent news for you! Rumor has it that Infinix is collaborating with Sony for their latest flagship; the Infinix Zero 8 – and is this has to be one of the greatest collaborations of this year

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th September, 2020) If you are a tech freak like us, we have got some excellent news for you! Rumor has it that Infinix is collaborating with Sony for their latest flagship; the Infinix Zero 8 – and is this has to be one of the greatest collaborations of this year. Infinix has been winning the game with its state-of-the-art devices for quite some time now, and we are expecting the new Zero 8 to be no different.

Infinix has already been bringing us some great products over the years – the latest Note 7 series was a huge success featuring one of the most fantastic mobile phone cameras in an attractive price, coupled with amazing processing speed. Now, Infinix is continuing their tradition and bringing us the Infinix Zero 8 with 64 MP quad-rear and 48 MP selfie camera with Sony lens – now is that exciting or what?

Infinix has always come forward with great phones for all the photography lovers, and this partnership with Sony has definitely raised a lot of anticipation from the upcoming device because it means the product would boast improved camera lenses and enhanced image quality.

Packing a host of impressive specs, the device would produce images with great color and dynamic range.

The Infinix Zero 8 is expected to retail at around Rs. 30-40K price bracket, a great bargain for a premium device. Overall, it is expected to offer premium features, excellent results, and a great smartphone experience. The direction that Infinix has taken with its devices in the past few years is definitely an exciting one for photographers, and with so much progression in just a few years, we expect some great smartphone cameras in the future as well!

