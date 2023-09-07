Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 02:02 PM

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

VENICE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th Sep , 2023) Infinix, a leader in innovative technology solutions, proudly introduces its groundbreaking achievement in communication technology at the "Story On" event held in Venice, Italy. The focal point of this announcement is the pioneering Explorer Satellite Communication Technology, showcased through the newly launched ZERO 30 5G prototype.

This revolutionary technology is developed on the foundation of LoRaWAN long-range IoT satellite systems, setting new standards in communication. It facilitates rapid message processing and two-way text messaging, ushering in a new era of communication that transcends conventional network limitations.

The Explorer Satellite Communication Technology boasts significant advantages in terms of reliability, efficiency, and capacity. It empowers users to maintain uninterrupted connectivity in remote or challenging environments, bridging the gap between the sky and earth. This comprehensive satellite communication solution, developed by Infinix, has the potential to revolutionize communication and address various emergency rescue needs.

Utilizing the advanced LoRaWAN low-earth orbit satellite network, Infinix has crafted an efficient message system architecture, enabling rapid message transmission with an average rate of one message per second. This system's baseline transmission speed exceeds 2.2kb/s, creating opportunities for future image transmission capabilities. Moreover, LoRaWAN's impressive capacity allows it to handle up to 1.9 million messages per hour, with scalability to serve even more users as additional satellites are deployed.

Infinix's Explorer Satellite Communication Technology offers bi-directional communication, allowing users to transmit up to 84 bytes of data at a time. This versatile and flexible approach enhances connectivity, especially in remote areas and during emergencies, ensuring continuous communication between users. Infinix's strategic plan includes a phased global rollout of this technology, expected to commence around 2024. This initiative aims to fulfill users' security requirements during critical situations.

