Infinix Unveils Its Biggest Jackpot Event To Celebrate A Successful Year

Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:48 PM

Infinix Unveils its Biggest Jackpot Event to Celebrate a Successful Year

Infinixthe number one smartphone brand in Pakistan is celebrating its biggest year with its customers with an opportunity to win big with ‘Infinix Jackpot’ to celebrate the end of a successful year

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020) Infinixthe number one smartphone brand in Pakistan is celebrating its biggest year with its customers with an opportunity to win big with 'Infinix Jackpot' to celebrate the end of a successful year. The jackpot will be live from 11th December 2020 to 7th January 2021 in both retail stores and online. During this period, on purchasing any device from the Zero 8 series, Note 8 series, and Note 7 series, customers will be entitled to participate in the lucky draw and get a chance to win excellent prizes, ranging from a brand new car, home appliances and many exciting gifts.

The premium smartphone brand known for its innovative and state-of-the-art devices is showing appreciation for the brand loyalist by bringing the opportunity to win grand prizes and Infinix phones with this jackpot event. During this time period, Infinix will also be running a weekly contest on all of its social media platforms to give customers a chance to win the Infinix Note 8 by participating in the activities.

The CEO of Infinix Pakistan, Mr. Joe Hu, on this occasion shared his sentiments, “Infinix has been striving to provide consumers with the best of the best ever since its inception back in 2013 with our modern technology. This year, we have managed to grow and evolve with the constant support and appreciation of our customers, and want to give back to the community in whatever way we can.”

Infinix has managed to achieve significant milestones this year alone by coming out as the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan. With constant evolution and adaption to the consumers’ needs, Infinix fulfills far beyond the expectations of the buyers with its trendy and power-packed devices and continues to bring exciting discounts for its consumers too.

More Stories From Technology

