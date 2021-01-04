UrduPoint.com
Infinix Unveils Noise Cancelling XE18 True Wireless Earphones

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:27 AM

Infinix Unveils Noise Cancelling XE18 true wireless earphones

Infinix, Pakistan’s number one selling smartphone brand launches its truly wireless noise cancelling earbuds iRocker 2 (XE18) for just Rs. 2,299

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 202)

2,299. The earbuds come with high-fidelity audio and latest Bluetooth version 5.0 connectivity. iRocker 2 will be available on Xpark and offline market across Pakistan.
With a 10m operating distance, these earbuds allow long-distance connectivity.

Inside the earbuds, there is a 14 mm coil which makes the sound more subtle. The charging case comes with a 300 mAh rechargeable battery with 2-hour charging time and 9 hours standby time. 40 mAh earbuds battery allows long-endurance from day tonight.

These earbuds support HSP/HFP/A2DP which gives basic to advanced level connectivity functions.
On this launch occasion Mr. Joe Hu, the CEO of Infinix Pakistan said
“Infinix always provides high-end technology based on in-depth research.

Our latest offering the iRocker-2 is designed to give a stunning audio experience with crystal clear sound quality.”
The iRocker-2 comes equipped with an Intelligent search for paired connections leading to seamless connectivity across devices.

Design is one of the major plus points for these, the rich texture of the body feels very premium to the touch. These XE18 are available with 1-year warranty.

