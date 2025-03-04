Infinix Unveils ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold: A Game-Changing Foldable Concept

The First-of-Its-Kind Mini Tri-Fold That Transforms from a Smartphone to a Hands-Free Display and a Compact Camera

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, is redefining the future of foldables with its latest innovation. The ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Device seamlessly transforms between a smartphone, a hands-free fitness and entertainment companion, and a compact camera, unlocking new possibilities for mobility, creativity, and functionality. Designed with a triple-folding mechanism and dual hinges that folds and unfolds vertically into itself, this concept brings a fresh perspective on how smart devices integrate into modern lifestyles.

Multi-forms for Multi-Scenarios

This is not just another foldable; it is a bold reimagination of how technology enhances everyday life, evolving seamlessly between different forms. Whether mounted on gym equipment for workout tracking, clipped onto a backpack for action shots, or unfolded into a sleek, pocket-friendly smartphone, the ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold delivers unmatched versatility.

Beyond Traditional Foldables

Unlike conventional foldables that simply expand into a larger screen, this next-generation device shifts effortlessly between multiple modes. It stands upright for hands-free calls, entertainment, and quick access on the go. With its innovative strap accessory, it can be securely attached to gym equipment, bicycle handlebars, or even a car dashboard, allowing users to track workouts, follow guided exercise routines, or navigate routes—all while keeping their hands free. When mounted on a bag strap or placed on a surface, it transforms into a compact camera, capturing dynamic moments from the perfect angle.

Outward Folding & Cameras

The outward-folding design unlocks even more possibilities. It creates an intuitive, dual-screen experience that makes real-time multilingual conversations effortless, allowing both users to view translated content side by side. This same design also turns the device into a high-performance camera system, using the main camera to capture stunning photos and videos while doubling as a premium selfie tool with an immersive screen for perfect framing.

Compact, Stylish, and Ready for Daily Use

Folded into its most compact form, the ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold becomes a stylish, everyday smartphone with a comfortable grip and sleek finish. It is lightweight, intuitive, and built for single-handed use—blurring the lines between a smartphone and an all-in-one tech companion.

As the demand for foldable technology evolves, young consumers are seeking more than just larger screens; they want devices that seamlessly integrate into their lifestyles, replacing multiple gadgets with a single, adaptable solution. Infinix continues to challenge expectations by combining cutting-edge engineering with stylish, user-centric design. The ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold offers a visionary glimpse into the future—where innovation, practicality, and aesthetics come together in one groundbreaking device.

This is more than a glimpse into what is next. It is a testament to Infinix’s commitment to redefining the mobile experience and empowering users to explore new possibilities with every fold.

About Infinix:

Infinix Mobility is an emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures, and markets an expanding portfolio of devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting Generation Z, Infinix focuses on developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power, and performance. Infinix devices are trendy and attainable with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward.

With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today’s youth to stand out from the crowd and show the world who they are.

The company’s portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Expanding at a phenomenal rate, Infinix grew an unprecedented 160% during 2018-2020 and has huge plans to continue creating flagship-level devices offering striking designs and strong value propositions.