Infinix Won The IF DESIGN AWARD 2021

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:58 PM

Infinix won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2021

Infinix was a winner of this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th April, 2021) Infinix was a winner of this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize.The winning product, Infinix Zero 8, won in the discipline product, in the Telecommunication category.Each year, the world’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.
Infinix Zero 8 won over the 98-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with its premium materials including a tasteful combination of glass, metal and polycarbonate.

Features include a 6.85” FHD+ smooth display and an ultra-night & ultra-wide-angle cameras. A minimalist yet exquisite design finish is assured through gem cut surfaces. The competition was intense: almost 10,000 entries were submitted from 52 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.
More information about Infinix Zero 8 can be found in the “Winners” section of the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE.

