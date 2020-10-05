UrduPoint.com
Infinix Zero 8 – A Highly Anticipated Phone For All The Tech Geeks!

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:07 PM

Infinix Zero 8 – A Highly Anticipated Phone For All The Tech Geeks!

This year has been an amazing one for all the tech geeks – because Infinix has been launching back to back new devices

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020) This year has been an amazing one for all the tech geeks – because Infinix has been launching back to back new devices. With the pace of new technological innovations moving so fast, there is always something new waiting in the wings for the tech geeks to get excited about. No sooner than we heard rumors of Infinix bringing a new upgrade on their already famous Zero series, we had our anticipations high for this to be the best release of this year.

Infinix is bringing the world’s first dual 48MP selfie camera, and that’s just the beginning of the unique features it is going to offer. The flagship smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor and Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T processor, a quad rear 64MP camera setup with Sony IMX686 lens.

The diamond-shaped phone has a camera module housing the four sensors, as well as the flash. The bezels are ultra slim all around, and it comes with dual selfie cameras.

With 128GB of storage onboard, the Infinix Zero 8 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with XOS 7 on top. A sure treat for all the tech geeks, the Infinix Zero 8 ticks all the boxes for what you might look for in your smartphone. A brilliant selfie and rear camera, long-lasting battery, fast processor for an amazing gaming experience, and the beautiful display – all of this in less than 40,000 PKR; what else could one ask for?

