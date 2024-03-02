- Home
Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals The Show, Wins Multiple Best Of MWC 2024 Awards
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 04:54 PM
BARCELONA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, is thrilled to announce its selection as a winner of the Best of MWC 2024 awards from multiple news outlets after showcasing its groundbreaking new flagship-level gaming technology at ShowStoppers MWC 2024, the official networking event partner for Mobile World Congress. This new concept gaming technology is set to redefine the mobile gaming experience with its cutting-edge smartphone gaming technology enhanced by AI.
"We are overjoyed to have pushed the boundaries of mobile gaming technology to unprecedented heights at MWC. The tremendous honor of winning the esteemed Best of MWC 2024 awards from globally renowned media outlets underscores our unwavering dedication and passion to deliver the cutting-edge mobile gaming technology that captivates and inspires young professional gamers worldwide. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to continuously bring forth the most innovative and exhilarating gaming experiences for the next generation of gamers," said Tony Zhao, General Manager of Infinix.
The new technology has surpassed AnTuTu benchmarks with a score of an unprecedented 2,215,639. This achievement is made possible by integrating the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, a world-class self-developed CoolMax system, and an AI management platform.
These innovations work seamlessly together to ensure users enjoy the best possible mobile gaming experience. Infinix has also showcased its industry-leading technologies, such as Infinix AirCharge, Infinix E-Color Shift, and Extreme-Temp Battery, which have amazed global audiences and the press.
Infinix's Flagship-Level Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals the Show at ShowStoppers MWC 2024
Infinix proudly received the esteemed Gadgety Awards, recognizing the best and most cutting-edge consumer electronics in the world. This award, titled Best of Showstopper MWC 2024, was bestowed upon Infinix's first dual-core flagship mobile gaming concept technology, showcasing their commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobile gaming. Additionally, Infinix's groundbreaking technology received another notable award from GadgetMatch, a top-tier technology media outlet, for 'Best of MWC 2024'.
Infinix has also received other notable media awards, including:
- TrustedReviews' Best in Show MWC 2024 for Infinix's E-Color Shift Technology
- Yanko Design's Best of MWC 2024 for Infinix E-Color Shift Technology
- FoneArena's Best Product of MWC 2024 for Infinix AirCharge
- Mashable Middle East's Best of MWC 2024: Best Phone for Infinix E-Color Shift Technology
