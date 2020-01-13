UrduPoint.com
Infinix’s Pop-up Camera Phones Are No More Myths

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 12:55 PM

Infinix, a leading mobile manufacturer company has earned the reputation of a reliable smartphone brand in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2020) Infinix, a leading mobile manufacturer company has earned the reputation of a reliable smartphone brand in Pakistan. This year Infinix is all set to launch a Pop-up selfie camera smartphone. The news has been confirmed by the company's CEO. This upcoming Infinix Pop-up camera phone is equipped with a bigger display, bezel-less notch-free body and highest picture quality capacity. Keeping the legacy of the finest features alive, it is expected that this much-awaited newcomer is also equipped with the classic user-friendly features, which is a signature of Infinix.


The eagerly awaited, Infinix Pop-up selfie camera smartphone is going to be launch in the first quarter of the current year. This phone has created a huge buzz in the Pakistani market and this wait does not go unrewarded, as this new-comer (Pop-up selfie camera smartphone) has come with worthy and latest updates. In the latest interview of the CEO, Mr. Benjamin Jiang has announced that the New Year is filled up with many surprises and Pop-up selfie camera launch is one of the cynosures. Quoting Mr. Jiang,
“Q1 of 2020 will be the most surprising for the camera lovers and Infinix will be introducing Pop-Up selfie camera phones with mind-blowing tech innovations”.


Every smartphone comes with a front-facing camera, then what's new about the Pop-up camera smartphone? A pop-up selfie camera phones are awesome for several reasons, as it comes with a big display and it is bezel-less without a notch. This kind of handset gives an elusive and cool impression as compared to the notch display and gives a cinematic display of videos on full-screen mode. This camera-centric handset is a treat for selfies and big screen lovers. This newcomer will surely create an uproar in the market.Infinix always takes precedence in the world of smartphones to equip its users with the latest technology.
Infinix is already grabbing the attention of the smartphone consumers through its popular Smart 3 plus, S4, Hot 8, and S5 series due to its finest features and pocket-friendly prices. Infinix has set a high standard and its consumers are expecting a lot from Infinix in the year 2020. Infinix has some big plans for 2020 and all set to facilitate its consumers. Infinix, once again giving a chance to its users to stay classy and trendy with its Pop-Up selfie camera smartphone which is going to hit the market soon.

