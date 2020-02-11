UrduPoint.com
Information Technology (IT) Expo & Award 2020 To Be Held In Apr

Daniyal Sohail 40 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:25 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) : First IT Expo & Award 2020 under the title of 'Digital Faisalabad' will be held in mid April to showcase the Information Technology (IT) achievements of Faisalabad, said Mian Muhammad Idrees Former President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Employees Federation of Pakistan (EFP).

While inaugurating the web portal of Digital Faisalabad here on Tuesday, he said that Faisalabad has made unprecedented progress in IT sector,adding that the city had 115 software houses, whereas approximately 10% freelance IT experts were earning 1000 Dollars per month.

Faiz Ullah Kamoka Chairman NA Standing Committee on Revenue, Finance and Economic Affairs said that a modern IT Park will be set up in Faisalabad in order to excel in this digital field.

He said ,"Our youth has a lot of potential and it is our responsibility to enhance their IT skills through proper trainings." He added that Pakistan could earn approximately 200 million dollars from this head.

Inaam Afzal Khan chairman FCCI Standing Committee IT, Dr. Habib Aslam Gaba Vice Chairman, Farhan Bari, Adeel Javaid, Altaf Hussain, Shahid Aslam, Khawaja Irfan-Ul-Hassan, Muhammad Bilal, Suhail Safdar, Azhar Iqbal and Zulfqar Butt were present on the occasion.

