UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ingenuity Helicopter Successfully Flew On Mars: NASA

Daniyal Sohail 2 hours ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:07 PM

Ingenuity helicopter successfully flew on Mars: NASA

NASA successfully flew the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars on Monday, according to data and images sent back to Earth

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :NASA successfully flew the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars on Monday, according to data and images sent back to Earth.

"Altimeter data confirms that Ingenuity has performed its first flight -- the first flight of a powered aircraft on another planet," announced an engineer in the Jet Propulsion Laboratory as the control room cheered.

A short clip sent back by the Perseverance rover showed the four pound chopper grounded at first, hovering three meters above the Martian surface, then touching back down.

Ingenuity itself sent back a still black-and-white image from its downward pointing camera, showing its own shadow cast on the surface.

"We can now say that human beings have flown a rotorcraft on another planet!" said lead engineer MiMi Aung to her team.

"We've been talking so long about our Wright brothers' moment on Mars, and here it is," she added.

The first powered flight on Earth was achieved by Orville and Wilbur Wright in 1903 in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

A piece of fabric from that plane has been tucked inside Ingenuity in honor of that feat.

Related Topics

Lead Kitty Hawk From

Recent Stories

Special Russian Plane Lands in Prague as 18 Expell ..

18 minutes ago

Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke dies following fall

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation w ..

23 minutes ago

Rwandan report says France 'bears significant resp ..

18 minutes ago

Chief Minister discusses relief packages, cleanlin ..

26 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Believes Country's Special ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.