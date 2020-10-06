UrduPoint.com
Instagram Moves To Label 'State-Controlled Media' Accounts, Posts

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 02:05 PM

Instagram Moves to Label 'State-Controlled Media' Accounts, Posts

Instagram has moved to label accounts and posts of "state-controlled media," following the lead of its parent company Facebook, technology website Engadget reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Instagram has moved to label accounts and posts of "state-controlled media," following the lead of its parent company Facebook, technology website Engadget reported.

According to the outlet, journalist Casey Michel was the first to have noticed that users in the United States see such labels appear on profile pages and posts.

Redfish, In the Now and Soapbox have already been reportedly designated as "Russia state-controlled media." The outlets have started reacting to the label within their bios by saying: "We disagree" and "That's not nice!"

On a support page, Instagram explains that it holds these accounts to "a higher standard of transparency because we believe they combine the influence of a media organization with the backing of a state."

Facebook began to apply the relevant policy in June.

