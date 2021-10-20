UrduPoint.com

Instagram Users Report Issues With Social Media Platform - Outage Tracker

Daniyal Sohail 24 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 10:02 PM

Instagram Users Report Issues With Social Media Platform - Outage Tracker

Instagram users for the last three hours have reported they are experiencing issues with the social media platform, the online outage tracker Downdetector revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Instagram users for the last three hours have reported they are experiencing issues with the social media platform, the online outage tracker Downdetector revealed on Wednesday.

The issues include trouble uploading content and making posts.

The issue appears to only be affecting users in the United States, according to Downdetector.

Earlier this month, Facebook services, including Instagram, was hit by a massive outage that affected users in the United States, Canada, Russia and in numerous European countries.

Related Topics

Russia Canada Social Media Facebook United States Instagram

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber emphasises importance of GCC coope ..

Sultan Al Jaber emphasises importance of GCC cooperation to enhance performance ..

33 minutes ago
 Hasaranga, Nissanka lift Sri Lanka to 171-7 agains ..

Hasaranga, Nissanka lift Sri Lanka to 171-7 against Ireland

27 seconds ago
 Attacks kill 27 in Syria capital, rebel stronghold ..

Attacks kill 27 in Syria capital, rebel stronghold

28 seconds ago
 RPO holds 'Khuli Katchery' to ensure speedy justic ..

RPO holds 'Khuli Katchery' to ensure speedy justice to people

33 seconds ago
 Construction work on IJP road likely to start soon ..

Construction work on IJP road likely to start soon

4 minutes ago
 AC seeks NAB comments on co-accused acquittal plea ..

AC seeks NAB comments on co-accused acquittal plea in BISP reference

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.