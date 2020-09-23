UrduPoint.com
International Space Station Avoids Unknown Space Debris - NASA

Wed 23rd September 2020 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The International Space Station (ISS) has avoided unknown space debris using the engines of the Progress cargo spacecraft, the Houston-based mission control center said.

During the talks, broadcast by NASA, an expert from the Houston center informed astronaut Christopher Cassidy that the ISS debris evasion maneuver had been successful.

