International Space Station Still Leaking Air, Patch Did Not Help

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) A patch to the crack in the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) did not help and the air continues leaking, the crew told ground control, according to the NASA broadcast.

On Tuesday, cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov patched the crack up with rubber and aluminum foil.

Russian space agency Roscosmos expressed hope that this would help fix the leak.

On Wednesday, the crew closed the hatch to the middle part of Zvezda module to check� if it was sealed properly. The hatch was then re-opened, and Ryzhikov told ground control on Thursday that the pressure in the 'leaking' segment fell from 736 to 685 millimeters.