UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Space Station Still Leaking Air, Patch Did Not Help

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

International Space Station Still Leaking Air, Patch Did Not Help

A patch to the crack in the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) did not help and the air continues leaking, the crew told ground control, according to the NASA broadcast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) A patch to the crack in the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) did not help and the air continues leaking, the crew told ground control, according to the NASA broadcast.

On Tuesday, cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov patched the crack up with rubber and aluminum foil.

Russian space agency Roscosmos expressed hope that this would help fix the leak.

On Wednesday, the crew closed the hatch to the middle part of Zvezda module to check� if it was sealed properly. The hatch was then re-opened, and Ryzhikov told ground control on Thursday that the pressure in the 'leaking' segment fell from 736 to 685 millimeters.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Abraham Accords will have positive impact on regio ..

2 minutes ago

Disappointed Sami Aslam decides to withdraw from Q ..

12 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,153 new COVID-19 cases, 932 recove ..

33 minutes ago

Current account surplus rose further to $382 milli ..

34 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

2 minutes ago

Extremely Cold COVID-19 Vaccine Storage Requiremen ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.