International Women’s Day - 4.3 Million Women Used Careem For Mobility, Taking 32+ Million Trips

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 11:21 AM

International Women’s Day - 4.3 million women used Careem for mobility, taking 32+ million trips

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022, Careem Pakistan released impactful data that demonstrated the trends of female mobility on its platform

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022) On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022, Careem Pakistan released impactful data that demonstrated the trends of female mobility on its platform. During 2016 - 2021, Careem has moved 4.3 million women taking a total of 32 million rides and covering a distance of more than 351 million. The platform also provides income opportunities to 1,685 female Captains across the country who have taken a total of 595,535 rides.

At the event, Careem showcased its efforts to ease and facilitate the path of progress for the country’s female segment. A meet-and-greet was held at the head office with Feroz Jaleel, Country Head Careem Pakistan for the female Captains, home working agents and journalists, where they got a chance to interact with senior leadership in a way that can rejuvenate the morale for shattering the glass ceiling. Furthermore, Careem also announced a 50% discount on female-led restaurants on its Super App, with the aim of encouraging more women entrepreneurs to join its platform during the entire month of March.

Speaking at the occasion, Feroz Jaleel, Country Head Careem Pakistan, stated; “Women face a host of challenges when it comes to mobility. At Careem, we are simplifying and improving the lives of Customers, while consistently enabling them to break stereotypes.

This is in line with our purpose of building an awesome organisation that inspires. We take pride in the fact that 4.3 million women have moved with Careem in the last 6 years, removing the shock factor associated with their mobility.”

Careem has been revolutionizing safe and hassle-free mobility, especially for women over the last 6 years. Public transport was always a challenging option for the female segment of the population to use, particularly due to issues about safety and security. Today however, millions of women commute through Careem signifying the personification that the platform has conquered a substantial milestone in the country by empowering them to break stereotypes.

Careem has been continuously working on streamlining the journey for women through various initiatives and constantly raising the bar on safety. All Careem Captains are screened through NADRA, and other LEA verification portals for their background checks and are trained on subjects like gender sensitisation, civic sense, road safety and best behavior to maintain in front of Customers. Careem had also partnered with Mohafiz, to strengthen its safety protocols and deal with any on-ground support.

