Internet Access Restored in Belarus - Ministry of Communications

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) internet access has been restored in Belarus after disruptions, the Ministry of Communications said on Wednesday, recommending providers to re-evaluate connection fee.

"Authorized telecommunications operators have completed the necessary emergency recovery work.

Thanks to the implemented measures, access to Internet services and resources has been practically restored," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry urged that operators re-evaluate connection fee due to the disruptions, recorded between August 9-11 due to cyberttacks on communications networks and websites of Belarus' state bodies and organizations.