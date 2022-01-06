UrduPoint.com

Internet Access Restored In Kazakhstan After Being Shut Down For 7 Hours - Correspondent

Daniyal Sohail Published January 06, 2022 | 12:10 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The internet resumed operation in Kazakhstan on midnight local time (18:00 GMT) after being shut down for over seven hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

While home internet connection was restored, the mobile network was still not operational, the correspondent added.

