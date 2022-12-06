UrduPoint.com

Internet Connectivity In Ukraine Drops Following Russia's Air Strikes - Monitoring Service

Daniyal Sohail Published December 06, 2022

Internet Connectivity in Ukraine Drops Following Russia's Air Strikes - Monitoring Service

Internet connection disruptions have been observed in a number of Ukrainian regions on Monday following Russia's air strikes, internet performance monitoring organization NetBlocks said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Internet connection disruptions have been observed in a number of Ukrainian regions on Monday following Russia's air strikes, internet performance monitoring organization NetBlocks said.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation said that air raid warnings were issued in 11 Ukrainian regions.

"Confirmed: Metrics show that #Ukraine's connectivity has been impacted in multiple regions amid new Russian missile attacks on Monday morning, with authorities also implementing emergency shutdowns to relieve the grid," NetBlocks wrote on Twitter.

The head of the Odesa regional administration, Maxim Marchenko, said on Monday that Odesa and its surroundings were in a blackout after the strikes.

"As a result of a massive missile strike, the energy infrastructure of our region was damaged. Currently, there is no power supply in Odesa and most communities in the Odesa region. All services are in place and have already begun to restore power," Marchenko wrote on Telegram.

The head of the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr, Sergey Sukhomlyn, also said that the majority of the city was left without power following Russia's air strikes.

Russia began targeting Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after a terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge, which Russia believes was carried out by Ukraine's intelligence services.

