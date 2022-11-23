Internet Connectivity in Ukraine Drops to 35% - Monitoring Service

Internet connectivity monitoring service NetBlocks reported on Wednesday that Ukraine was left with only 35% of its normal access due to mass blackouts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Internet connectivity monitoring service NetBlocks reported on Wednesday that Ukraine was left with only 35% of its normal access due to mass blackouts.

"Ukraine is in the midst of a nation-scale power blackout with high impact to internet access; live metrics show national connectivity now at 35% of previous levels after the second barrage of targeted missile Russian attacks in a week," the service tweeted.

Earlier in the day, a nationwide air raid alert was issued in Ukraine. Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that several energy facilities were damaged by Russian airstrikes.

On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

Russia has been delivering air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow has blamed on the Ukrainian special services.