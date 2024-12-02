Internet Disruptions In Pakistan: Monitoring Tools Contradicts Govt’s Claims
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:09 PM
Platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok became either inaccessible or were operating at extremely slow speeds which caused frustration among the users.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2024) The internet users across Pakistan are facing difficulties accessing various online platforms, with reports of disruptions and slow speeds. However, the government continues to deny any issues with internet performance, a stance contradicted by certain monitoring tools.
The Platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok became either inaccessible or were operating at extremely slow speeds which caused the frustration among the users.
The reports of issues with the apps are coming in from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and other parts of the country.
This problem has persisted for several days. While no clear cause has been identified, some reports attribute it to the installation of firewall systems.
Internet services severely affected in major cities
Despite the user complaints, the Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima, claimed in an interview with a local tv said that all apps and broadband services in the country are functioning at 100%.
The minister said, “The broadband network is fully operational, and all data services are functioning properly. The industry primarily used broadband, which has not been shut down." She acknowledged, however, that Pakistan has a shortage of mobile towers and that efforts are underway to improve this infrastructure.
She also highlighted the daily occurrence of hundreds of cyberattacks, emphasizing the need for cybersecurity.
She reassured that the freedom of expression is available on platforms like YouTube and Facebook but in the matters of security, the Ministry of Interior provided the directives to the PTA.
Contradicting government claims
The online tools monitoring real-time internet activity painted a different picture.
A report revealed that the tools like the Internet Outage Detection and Analysis (IODA), developed by the Georgia Institute of Technology, indicated restricted access to several social media apps for hours despite stability at the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) level.
According to Google service traffic analysis, there was lower-than-usual activity which corroborated the user difficulties.
Downdetector also reported disruptions on platforms like WhatsApp, Gmail and YouTube, with the users consistently flagging issues.
The IT professionals warn that the persistent internet issues inflecting substantial economic losses. They thought that Pakistan's telecom sector earned approximately Rs3 billion daily, with 60-70% of the revenue linked to 3g and 4g networks.
The prolonged disruptions severely affected the telecom industry and other sectors reliant on internet connectivity.
The internet’s role in Pakistan’s economy highlighted the urgency of resolving the said issues to mitigate further losses.
Recent Stories
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen
YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier
Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case
DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested
French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners
University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) convocation on Dec 5
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punja ..
More Stories From Technology
-
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB developed Case Manage ..3 days ago
-
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!3 days ago
-
Realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The PUBGM realme Number 13 Tournament' as realme 13+5 ..6 days ago
-
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz10 days ago
-
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"11 days ago
-
Realme 13+ Launches the Fastest Processor at PKR 89,999/-; Gets Crowned with TÜV SÜD Hang-Free Cer ..14 days ago
-
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Pakistan14 days ago
-
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Premium and Durable vivo ..14 days ago
-
Realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 Pro and realme 13 Hype – Fans Go Wild!21 days ago
-
Vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and Durability Launched in Pakistan21 days ago
-
“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Discounts Up to PKR10,000!”21 days ago
-
The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Safety and Environment ..21 days ago