Internet Provider in US State of Idaho Blocks Facebook, Twitter After Trump Ban - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) An internet provider in the US state of North Dakota has blocked Twitter and Facebook from its service after customers requested them to do so in protest of President Donald Trump being banned from the platforms last week, CBS-affiliate television station KREM2 reported on Monday.

The report said the internet provider Your T1 WIFI provides services in northern Idaho and has received numerous requests from customers to block Twitter and Facebook in protest of the social media platforms censoring Trump and his supporters.

The ban will go into effect on Wednesday and will only apply to customers that requested the social media websites be banned from their service.

Social media companies have been removing accounts and content that incites violence similar to the deadly siege on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Trump urged his supporters to march on Capitol Hill to challenge Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.