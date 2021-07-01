MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The source code for the internet was sold on Wednesday at Sotheby's for a bit over $5.4 million in a form of an NFT, or a non-fungible token, by the person who wrote it, British scientist Tim Berners-Lee.

"One of the most historically significant digital artefacts ever sold, an NFT of the source code for the Web has brought $5.4 million. Offered by Sir Tim Berners-Lee, proceeds will benefit initiatives that Sir Tim & Lady Berners-Lee support," the auction house tweeted.

NFT is a non-fungible token, or a virtual digital unit, in the blockchain network that cannot be exchanged for another.

It is a unique digital certificate that gives exclusive rights to rare digital goods when acquired.

The first website was opened on August 6, 1991 at Berners-Lee's initiative. As part of his project, he created the world's first web server "httpd" and the world's first hypertext web browser for the WorldWideWeb computer, later renamed to Nexus. Berners-Lee also created the first Internet site at http://info.cern.ch, which hosted the description of what the World Wide Web is, how to set up a web server and other information.