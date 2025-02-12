Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025

(@Abdulla99267510)

Parliamentary Secretary Sabeen Ghauri explains there are multiple reasons for slow internet speed in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2025) The internet speed would be improved in Pakistan by mid of 2025, said Parliamentary Secretary for IT Sabeen Ghauri on Wednesday.

The parliamentary secretary made the disclosure and timeframe for the internet speed in the country while providing clarification to the National Assembly regarding the internet speed in Pakistan.

Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa discussed the issue of slow internet speed during the question-answer hour at the National Assembly.

Sabeen Ghauri further explained that there are multiple reasons for slow internet speed in Pakistan.

PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah complained that the videos do not download and the internet barely works. Meanwhile, MNA Shagufta Jumani remarked that Bilawal Bhutto was right in saying that some mysterious fish only targets Pakistan’s internet cables.

In response, Parliamentary Secretary Sabeen Ghauri said, “There is definitely some fish that keeps cutting the internet cables, but even we don’t know which one it is,”.