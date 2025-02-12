Internet Speed Will Be Improved In Pakistan By Mid-2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2025 | 04:43 PM
Parliamentary Secretary Sabeen Ghauri explains there are multiple reasons for slow internet speed in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2025) The internet speed would be improved in Pakistan by mid of 2025, said Parliamentary Secretary for IT Sabeen Ghauri on Wednesday.
The parliamentary secretary made the disclosure and timeframe for the internet speed in the country while providing clarification to the National Assembly regarding the internet speed in Pakistan.
Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa discussed the issue of slow internet speed during the question-answer hour at the National Assembly.
Sabeen Ghauri further explained that there are multiple reasons for slow internet speed in Pakistan.
PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah complained that the videos do not download and the internet barely works. Meanwhile, MNA Shagufta Jumani remarked that Bilawal Bhutto was right in saying that some mysterious fish only targets Pakistan’s internet cables.
In response, Parliamentary Secretary Sabeen Ghauri said, “There is definitely some fish that keeps cutting the internet cables, but even we don’t know which one it is,”.
Recent Stories
President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon
Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025
Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI
UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..
Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..
FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality
Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation
Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team
Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO
More Stories From Technology
-
Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-20253 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The Ultimate Smartphone for Visionaries23 hours ago
-
ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan23 hours ago
-
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography4 days ago
-
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes the Market by Storm4 days ago
-
GDA, Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT growth, challenges7 days ago
-
ChatGPT expands features for WhatsApp users with voice, image analysis8 days ago
-
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and Web Portal9 days ago
-
Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera & D ..9 days ago
-
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..13 days ago
-
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together15 days ago
-
Bill Gates calls divorce biggest mistake of his life16 days ago