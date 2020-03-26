UrduPoint.com
Internet Usage Increases By 15% In Pakistan

Thu 26th March 2020

Internet usage increases by 15% in Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that a net increase of around 15% in internet usage was witnessed since last week as the country fights against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that a net increase of around 15% in internet usage was witnessed since last week as the country fights against coronavirus.

According to information collected from telecom operators the increase has been observed due to increased online activities by educational institutions and businesses and, 'work from home' policy adopted by individuals and organizations, said a press release.

There is sufficient internet capacity available in the country to meet the growing demands of the future.

PTA has been closely monitoring the internet usage patterns so as to ensure that fast & efficient telecom services remain available to the consumers in this difficult time.

