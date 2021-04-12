An international expo for electronics and electrical appliances on Monday opened in south China's Guangzhou City with a theme of embracing domestic demand and exploring the global market

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :An international expo for electronics and electrical appliances on Monday opened in south China's Guangzhou City with a theme of embracing domestic demand and exploring the global market.

More than 1,000 exhibitors brought 60,000 products to the Guangzhou International Electronics and Smart Appliances Expo for exhibition, according to organizers.

The expo consists of six sections, including consumer electronics, mobile electronics and parts, electronic sports games and home appliances, covering a total exhibition area exceeding 40,000 square meters.

Technologies in the 5G terminal, flexible display, ultra-high definition and virtual reality sectors will be displayed at the four-day event.

Forums and summits on topics such as the development trends of the consumer electronics industry and cross-border e-commerce will also be held.

The event is co-organized by the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Guangzhou Committee (CCPIT Guangzhou Committee), and a local exhibition company.

Yang Yong, director of the CCPIT Guangzhou Committee, said the expo is set to seize on the explosive growth of the intelligent consumer electronics market to promote the expansion and upgrading of electronic product consumption and to support "dual circulation.""Dual circulation" refers to China's new development paradigm where domestic and overseas markets reinforce each other, with the domestic market as the mainstay.