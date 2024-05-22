Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Super League CSA

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 03:51 PM
Empowering Top-tier Global Gaming Tournaments
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th May, 2024) Infinix, Pakistan’s highest-selling smartphone brand has announced the upcoming GT 20 Pro as the Official Gaming Phone for the prestigious PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) in the Central and South Asia (CSA) regions. Infinix is providing mobile gamers with the essential tools for unparalleled gaming experiences in PMSL from May 22 to June 16.
Weiqi Nie, Head of Product at Infinix, expressed his excitement: "The current season of PMSL CSA has captured global attention. The exceptional performance of the Infinix GT 20 Pro will propel players to new heights, enabling them to secure remarkable victories. We are also thrilled to announce that the Infinix GT 20 Pro is among the first smartphones worldwide to support PUBG MOBILE in 120FPS, offering gamers an extraordinary and immersive mobile gaming experience."
Infinix GT 20 Pro PUBG MOBILE Version: Tested and Proven for Esports Tournaments
The Infinix GT 20 Pro PUBG MOBILE Version has been designated as the Official Gaming Phone for PMSL CSA. Before receiving this official recognition, Infinix conducted three rounds of tests on the Infinix GT 20 Pro.
The first round, led by the laboratory, assessed the competition device's basic performance. The second round involved a stress test, simulating a match environment and evaluating both quantitative and qualitative aspects based on player feedback. In the third round, professional players were invited to test the phone's cooling system and other functions in a simulated full-scenario setting, providing valuable feedback.
After undergoing rigorous testing, the Infinix GT 20 Pro demonstrated its capability and was established as the dedicated esports-level smartphone for PMSL CSA. In addition to it, the Infinix GT 20 Pro has also been featured in other major mobile gaming tournaments such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) and Honor of Kings (HOK).
Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Only Smartphone with a Dedicated Gaming Display Chip in Its Price Range
The Infinix GT 20 Pro sets itself apart in its price range by offering dual chips that rival flagship Snapdragon processors, delivering esports-level performance and visually stunning experiences.
It is the first IRX-certified smartphone from Infinix, guaranteeing players a more immersive gaming experience. The phone's Stable Frame-rate Engine ensures efficient power consumption, optimal rendering efficiency, smart cooling during gaming, smooth visuals, and accelerated network performance, all contributing to an exceptional and efficient gaming experience. Enhanced cooling capabilities, including a larger graphite sheet and a VC liquid cooling system, further improve heat dissipation efficiency.
Designed for professional gaming, the Infinix GT 20 Pro boasts a Bezel-Less 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display and Dual Speakers with Sound by JBL, providing gamers with an immersive audio-visual experience. With the Clean & Pure OS 2.0, the phone offers a seamless and uninterrupted gaming environment, free from unnecessary software. The Hyper Charge Mode, supported by a 5000mAh battery and 45W Fast Charging, ensures extended playtime without long waiting periods.
The Infinix GT 20 Pro showcases the Cyber Mecha Design, capturing the Infinix GT spirit of Metal, Power, and Speed with a unique Turbine Blade Pattern pattern for dynamic, high-performance aesthetics. Its Mecha Loop LED Interface offers extensive customization, with eight color combinations and four lighting effects, allowing gamers to personalize their device extensively. Inspired by the intricate structure of beehives, the exterior design aligns with modern gaming's vibrant aesthetics, making it a standout choice for gamers seeking performance and style.
Pricing & Availability:
The Infinix GT 20 Pro will be exclusively available in Pakistan starting June 2024, featuring captivating colors such as Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver. With generous memory configurations of 12+256GB, this powerful smartphone provides ample storage space to fulfill all your digital needs.
