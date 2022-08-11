Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: The Most Versatile Devices, Changing the Way We Interact with Smartphones

Samsung pushes the boundaries of smartphone versatility with its fourth-generation foldables, providing enhanced productivity, customization capabilities, and FlexCam experiences

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -11th Aug, 2022) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the next generation of groundbreaking foldable smartphones: Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. Both devices feature customizable form factors, tailored experiences, and upgraded performance. Now in its fourth generation, Galaxy Z series continues to break from convention to deliver new, impactful interactions that enhance everyday life.

“Samsung Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of our openness philosophy, enabling new possibilities with complete customization both inside and out. Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the next foldable devices offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile experience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Through our unwavering focus and industry leadership, excitement for the foldables continues to grow. We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide.”

As a testament to Samsung’s dedication to superior craftsmanship, every component in both form factors has been thoroughly analyzed to deliver a truly optimized experience to ensure that every consumer has a device to fit their needs. The Galaxy Z Flip4 builds on the success of Samsung’s iconic form factor, adding key features, including an upgraded camera experience, a larger battery and expanded customization, while maintaining its ultra-compact design. The Galaxy Z Fold4 opens up new possibilities for users by delivering Samsung’s most comprehensive smartphone experience to-date, offering shape-shifting design, immersive displays and PC-like multitasking features, in addition to advanced camera technology and powerful mobile processors.

Galaxy Z Flip4, the Ultimate Self-expression Tool Inside and Out

The Galaxy Z Flip4 enhances our users’ favorite features, making it the ultimate tool for self-expression. Its compact clamshell design offers unique experiences not available on any other smartphone.

Shoot hands-free video or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam. These can even be enjoyed on users’ favorite apps. Thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Meta, FlexCam is optimized for the most popular social platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook. Do more than ever with Z Flip4 by taking high-quality selfies right from the Cover Screen by leveraging the main camera with the upgraded Quick Shot. Start high-quality video recording in Quick Shot mode and then seamlessly switch to Flex mode to continue recording hands-free without stopping the video – ideal for content creators and vloggers. The users are now able to take selfies in Portrait Mode and see preview in actual photo ratio when using Quick Shot. With an upgraded camera equipped with a 65 percent brighter sensor powered by the Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, photos and videos are crisper and more stable – day or night.

Z Flip4 is crafted to go truly hands-free – doing more without ever opening the phone. Make calls, reply to texts, unlock the car and even control the SmartThings Scene widget, all from the Cover Screen.

Galaxy Z Flip4 can capture, watch and connect longer between charges with the expanded 3,700mAh battery. With Super Fast Charging, now supported on Z Flip4, charge up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes, keeping users connected when they’re running low.

With the slimmer hinge, straightened edges, contrasting hazed back glass and glossy metal frames, the design is our most refined yet. The users can fully customize the Z Flip4 inside and out, with Galaxy Themes on both Cover and Main Screen to complement their style with custom fonts, icons and designs. Plus, users can create their own Cover Screen with new clock designs and backgrounds in various formats such as images, GIFs and even video.

Galaxy Z Fold4, a Multi-tasking Powerhouse with Ultimate Performance

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is the result of Samsung Galaxy’s enduring smartphone innovation and our most powerful smartphone yet. Z Fold4 combines Samsung’s collective mobile technology expertise to create a device with increased functionality whether opened, closed, or in Flex mode. Furthermore, it is the first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables.

Multitasking on Z Fold4 is easier than ever, so users can get more done on the move. The new Taskbar provides a layout similar to your PC, offering access to your favorite and recent apps. Multitasking is also more intuitive, thanks to new swipe gestures. Instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half for more ways to multitask.

Samsung’s partnerships with Google and Microsoft take multitasking to the next level. Google apps, including Chrome and Gmail now support drag-and-drop, allowing users to quickly copy and paste links, photos and more from one app to another. With Google Meet, users can now connect with more people while enjoying virtual co-activities, including co-watching videos on YouTube or playing games together on a video call. Microsoft’s full Office suite and Outlook take advantage of the foldable display, providing more information on the screen and faster ways to interact with the content. The multitasking experience is complete with S-Pen functionality, enabling on-the-go drawing and notetaking with streamlined storage inside the Standing Cover with Pen case.

Galaxy Z Fold4 takes stunning photos and videos with an upgraded 50MP wide lens and 30x Space Zoom lens. A variety of camera modes, including the larger Zoom map activated on Capture View Mode, Dual Preview, and Rear Cam Selfie are custom-built to take advantage of the unique form factor for increased capturing flexibility. And with the larger pixel size, a 23 percent brighter sensor, and enhanced processing power, users can capture clear images even at night.

Content is even more immersive and distinctive on the 7.6-inch Main Screen with a brighter screen, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a less visible Under Display Camera (UDC) featuring a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement. Popular social media apps like Facebook are optimized for the large-screen experience to make content more enjoyable. Or open your favorite streaming entertainment service apps like Netflix and watch hands-free with Flex mode. For non-optimized apps, users can even control the device without disrupting the content with the new Flex Mode Touchpad, offering accuracy while pausing, rewinding, and playing videos, or zooming in and out of content while the device is in Flex mode.

Games are snappier too thanks to the powerful Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and hyper-fast 5G. With a slimmer hinge, lighter weight, and even narrower bezels, the wider screen enables easier one-handed interactions while using the Cover Screen.

Samsung continues its barrier-defying innovation journey to deliver the level of durability consumers expect, both in and out. With our Armor Aluminum frames and hinge cover along with exclusive Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ on the Cover Screen and rear glass, Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are our toughest foldables ever. Durability of the Main Screen panel is also enhanced thanks to the optimized layer structure, helping to reduce damage from external shock. In addition, both Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are equipped with IPX8 water resistance, so users can worry less if they get caught in the rain.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Premium Design with the Ultimate Listening Experience

Joining the Galaxy Z series are Galaxy Buds2 Pro - Samsung’s new top-of-the-line earbuds that provide the most immersive wireless audio experience with a new, compact design, and seamless connectivity that is perfect for any aspect of your everyday life.

Appreciate every musical interlude with superior Hi-Fi 24bit Audio, which offers high-dynamic range helping you feel connected to the content you’re listening to with crystal-clear resolution. With the new Samsung seamless codec (SSC HiFi), quality music is enabled to transfer without a pause, and the new coaxial 2-way speaker makes those sounds richer than ever.

The new compact, ergonomic design is 15 percent smaller, with a secure fit that is engineered to prevent rotation, making it the perfect fitness companion. Take calls on-the-go with powerful ANC to eliminate outside noise. The new Buds2 Pro allows users to escape into their own world and simultaneously stay connected to their life.

When you need to answer an urgent call while enjoying a gaming session or a movie on your tablet, the Buds2 Pro can seamlessly switch the audio connection to your phone with a touch of a finger. The Buds2 Pro now features Auto Switch to provide effortless transition from your favorite TV Show to take a call from your loved ones.

And if you happen to misplace your Buds2 Pro on your commute SmartThings Find now makes locating them fast and easy whether they’re inside their cradle or not.

Galaxy for the Planet

Since the launch of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has incorporated recycled materials not just in our packaging, but also in the hardware of our new products. These are the first steps in our Galaxy for the Planet initiative, which includes our continued incorporation of recycled plastics and the creation of new materials in partnership with leading sustainability partners. As we continue to pursue innovations in sustainable manufacturing, we are proud to announce that more than 90% of the new Galaxy Buds2 Pro is made with recycled materials. The new Galaxy Z series also incorporates ocean-bound plastics into key components and 100 percent recycled paper for its packaging. We also reduced volume of the packaging up to 58% compared to the first-generation Galaxy foldables. This equates to an avoidance of approximately 10,000 tons of carbon emissions from transportation this year.

Availability

Galaxy Z Flip4 complements users’ styles with premium designs in legacy colors: Bora Purple and Graphite, and new colors: Pink Gold and Blue. The expanded Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition now available in 28 countries worldwide. The Galaxy Z Fold4 and Standing Cover with Pen case are offered in refined colors

that include Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black. Additionally, Galaxy Z Fold4 is available in Burgundy and additional storage capacity options up to one terabyte, exclusively on Samsung.com.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes in three all-new soft and neutral hues that perfectly complement with the new foldables – Graphite, White, and Bora Purple. The Galaxy Z Flip4, Z Fold4, and Buds2 Pro will be available for pre-order soon.

Customers who will pre-order either Galaxy Z Flip4 or Galaxy Z Fold4 will receive one complimentary year of Samsung Care+, delivering protection against drops or cracked screens with Samsung expert support in 51 countries.

The price and the pre-order dates will be announced soon. Stay tuned to know more.