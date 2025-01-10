Introducing vivo Y200: A Fusion of High-end Design, Powerful 80W FlashCharge, and Cutting-Edge Innovation

(@imiftikharalam)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10 January, 2025):

vivo, a leading technology brand, is proud to announce the official launch of vivo Y200 in Pakistan. This latest addition to Y series is designed to deliver an exceptional fusion of style, utility, and performance, establishing a fresh standard for the mobile lifestyle.

Featuring premium design, 80W FlashCharge technology, powerful performance, smooth 120Hz AMOLED Display and cutting-edge AI Aura Light Portrait photography, Y200 is set to redefine the user experience.

vivo Y200 is designed to cater to the everyday needs of its users, ensuring they stay connected and always powered up.

Equipped with a 5000mAh battery1 and an 80W FlashCharge2 capability, the device can quickly replenish its battery, offering a convenient solution for users who require a rapid charge while on the go.

Moreover, Y200 features a 4-Year Battery Health3, showcasing vivo's dedication to crafting dependable devices that cater to the enduring demands of customers.

In addition, Y200 boasts significant memory and storage capacity.

It comes with 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM and a massive 256GB ROM, providing ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos.

vivo Y200 offers an exceptional viewing experience, designed for users who cherish the convenience of enjoying video content on-the-go, akin to having a personal cinema right in their pocket.

It boasts a 120Hz AMOLED Display4, ensuring visuals that are both smooth and lifelike. Powered by Snapdragon® 685 Processor, Y200 delivers strong performance for an exceptionally smooth user experience.

vivo Y200 is an expert at capturing life's moments.

The AI Aura Light Portrait is designed to illuminate the night, allowing users to take breathtaking portraits in challenging lighting conditions, including low-light. The AI Aura Light intelligently recognizes and adjusts color temperature, harmonizing the facial tones with the environment.

Furthermore, the phone is packed with a suite of AI-driven photography tools. With features like AI Erase and AI Photo Enhancement5, Y200 ensures that photos are always at their best.

vivo Y200 presents an impressive ultra-slim design that seamlessly combines style and functionality, making it a popular choice for those who value both aesthetics and user-friendliness.

The device is available in two captivating color options - Titanium Silver6 and Emerald Green. The color of Y200 Titanium Silver is inspired by the simple yet elegant color of titanium metal. This color scheme blends a clean, minimalist style with a luxurious feel, exuding subtle sophistication.

The Emerald Green edition is graced with a Mineral Facet Texture, infusing the elegant design with a touch of natural vitality.

On the device's rear, the brand-new Cushion-Cut Diamond Camera Shape module is meticulously designed, merging the softness of rounded edges with the precision of sharp geometric lines.

The phone also features a Metallic High-Gloss Frame, lending a high-end feel to the phone while preserving its slim design.

The sleek and sophisticated design of vivo Y200 belies its remarkable resilience.

This smartphone is engineered for durability, featuring IP64 Dust and Water Resistance7 that shields it from environmental exposure, ensuring it can endure the demands of everyday use.

With its stylish and premium design, efficient performance, and user-centric features, vivo Y200 is poised to elevate user experiences and delight consumers with each innovative aspect.

Price & Availability

The all-new vivo Y200 (256GB) will be available for pre-booking in Pakistan starting from January 11, 2025 at PKR 65,999 only.

Customers can secure their pre-orders at their nearest mobile market. The official sale of the Y200 will commence on January 15, 2025.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y200 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories.

vivo Y200 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

For more details, please visit vivo’s official website page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/y200