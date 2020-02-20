UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investors Agree To Pour $5.5Bln Into Russian Satellite Constellation Sfera - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:32 PM

Investors Agree to Pour $5.5Bln Into Russian Satellite Constellation Sfera - Roscosmos

Private investment in Russia's multifunctional satellite constellation Sfera will amount to 350 billion rubles ($5.5 billion), and the investors have already been found, the director of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos' department for prospective programs said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Private investment in Russia's multifunctional satellite constellation Sfera will amount to 350 billion rubles ($5.5 billion), and the investors have already been found, the director of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos' department for prospective programs said on Thursday.

"We plan to implement this program using both allocations from the Federal budget and other sources.

As of now, the [investment] volume is quite big for the space sphere, as it exceeds 350 billion rubles. There are both domestic operators and some investment companies among the private investors," Sergey Prokhorov said at a roundtable on satellite communication, held in the Russian parliament.

The Sfera constellation will include 600 satellites. The constellation, designed to provide comprehensive communication, navigation and remote Earth sensing services, is expected to be deployed from 2023-2028.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Budget From Billion Satellites

Recent Stories

President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince tour Ghanadha Re ..

6 minutes ago

Oslo's Attempts to Limit Russian Presence on Spits ..

4 minutes ago

PSL 2020 opening ceremony begins in Karachi

28 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek to Complete Construction of Fourt ..

4 minutes ago

Committee constituted in LG department for appoint ..

4 minutes ago

Over 2 lac candidates to appear in SSC exam under ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.