[Invitation] Don’t Miss Samsung’s CES 2022 Pre-Show Keynote: ‘Together for Tomorrow’

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th December, 2021) On January 4, Samsung Electronics will kick off the 2022 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with a pre-show keynote address held a day before the world’s most influential technology event is set to begin.

Taking place at 6:30 p.m. local time (9:30 p.m. EST) at the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas, the keynote will be delivered by Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung Electronics’ DX (Device eXperience) Division.

Held under the theme of ‘Together for Tomorrow’, the keynote will showcase ways that we can help build a more sustainable planet, and demonstrate customized and connected experiences that can enrich people’s lives.

A livestream of the keynote will be available at Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com. Until then, stay tuned to Samsung Newsroom for more updates on the company’s plans for CES 2022.