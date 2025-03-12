Open Menu

IO Digital Acquires, Wundernerf An Independent Creative Agency To Its Group

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 01:56 PM

IO Digital, a leading digital advertising and technology agency, has acquired Wundernerf, an independent creative agency, as part of its IO Group

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) IO Digital, a leading digital advertising and technology agency, has acquired Wundernerf, an independent creative agency, as part of its IO Group.


Founded in 2017, IO Digital has been at the forefront of digital marketing transformation, helping brands navigate the evolving digital landscape.

With three offices across Pakistan and a presence in the UAE, Doha, and the US, the agency has continuously expanded its capabilities.


In 2019, it launched Perform1—a first-of-its-kind performance marketing agency offering tech, media, and influencer marketing solutions through a data-driven, results-focused approach.
This acquisition marks a strategic milestone in IO Digital’s expansion, bringing Wundernerf’s bold, independent, and rule-defying creative philosophy into its network for crafting high-impact creative solutions to its current and for future clients.

