UrduPoint.com

Iran Announces Successful Launch Of Research Rocket

Daniyal Sohail Published December 31, 2021 | 04:16 PM

Iran announces successful launch of research rocket

Iran announced on Thursday the successful launch of a domestically-built satellite carrier rocket into space, carrying research devices

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Iran announced on Thursday the successful launch of a domestically-built satellite carrier rocket into space, carrying research devices.

Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Seyyed Ahmad Hosseini was quoted by the official IRNA news agency as saying that the mission's intended research objectives were met, without specifying when the rocket, dubbed as Simorgh (Phoenix), was launched or what devices it carried.

The space center that launched the rocket worked flawlessly, he said, adding the stages of the satellite carrier's launch proceeded as planned.

For the first time, three research devices were launched simultaneously to an altitude of 470 kilometers at a speed of 7,350 meters per second during the mission, Hosseini said.

The liquid fueled Simorgh rocket was first successfully launched at the Iran's Imam Khomeini Space Center in 2017.

The United States has long suspected that Iran's satellite launch vehicles are part of a larger attempt to develop ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear heads. Iran, which has repeatedly said that its nuclear program is peaceful, insists that its launch of rockets and satellites has no military purpose.

The launch followed the resumpation of the Iranian nuclear deal talks, which entered the eighth round on Monday, to resurrect a 2015 nuclear pact, which the U.S. quitted in 2018.

Iran and the parties to the 2015 deal have been holding talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna since April this year, but have failed so far to break the impasse.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Vehicles Vienna Phoenix United States April 2017 2015 2018 Satellites

Recent Stories

Two terrorists killed in Tank IBO

Two terrorists killed in Tank IBO

12 minutes ago
 296 conferred degrees at NUST S3H convocation

296 conferred degrees at NUST S3H convocation

22 minutes ago
 Procurement of Covid - 19 Vaccine By NDMA

Procurement of Covid - 19 Vaccine By NDMA

31 minutes ago
 Police finalized security plan for new year night

Police finalized security plan for new year night

2 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 1070.400 kg drugs, 576 liters Acetic An ..

ANF seizes 1070.400 kg drugs, 576 liters Acetic Anhydride

2 minutes ago
 Man held for selling fireworks

Man held for selling fireworks

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.